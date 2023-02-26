Blizzard Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Several feet of snow in Arnold View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode, from 10 AM this morning until 4 AM Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning will also be in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 AM this morning until 4 AM Monday. This will turn into a Blizzard Warning, from 4 AM Monday until 4 AM Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa County above 2,000 feet, will be in effect from 4 PM this afternoon until 4 PM Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Warning issued for Yosemite National Park, is effective from 4 PM this afternoon until 10 AM Monday. This will turn into a Blizzard Warning, from 10 AM Monday until 4 PM Wednesday.

Expect periods of heavy snow this afternoon and tonight, with snow showers lingering into Monday morning. The significant snow and blizzard conditions are then expected from Monday morning through Wednesday morning.

The snow levels today will range from 2,500 to 4,000 feet. The snow levels will lower down to 1,500 feet to 3,000 feet, from Monday through Wednesday.

There will be light snow accumulation starting at 1,500 feet. The total snow accumulations through Wednesday above 2,000 feet, will range from half-a-foot to three feet. The total snow accumulations above 3,000 feet, will range from two to seven feet.

Strong winds will gust as high as fifty to sixty mph below 3,000 feet and as high as sixty to seventy-five mph above 3,000 feet. Downed trees and limbs with local power outages are possible due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

The cold wind chills, as low as thirty below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

The hazardous conditions may impact the weekday morning and/or evening commutes.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible with extended road closures likely. Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times. Travel in the Sierra Nevada should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Finally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for both the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, on Monday from 4 AM until 4 PM.

South winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are forecast, with gusts ranging from forty to sixty mph.

The strongest winds will be on Monday afternoon.

Such gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects before the Advisory begins.