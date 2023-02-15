Speed A Factor In Fatal Calaveras County Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Avery, CA — The CHP has released the identity of the driver and new details surrounding a deadly SUV-versus-tree collision in the Avery area of Calaveras County early yesterday morning.

The deceased was the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle, a 79-year-old Modesto woman. Her name is not being released pending notification of her family. The solo-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday along Moran Road near Love Creek Road, which is between Pine Brook and Avery Middle School, as detailed here.

CHP spokesperson Officer Eric Parsons reports that the woman was driving a 2011 Acura MDX SUV westbound on Moran Road “at an undetermined high rate of speed.” The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, went off the shoulder, and smashed into a tree. Parsons noted, “The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.”