Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power Line Repairs Will Close Evergreen Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Repairing Evergreen Road

Repairing Evergreen Road

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — A road outside of Groveland will be closed on Thursday so that Hetch Hetchy Water and Power can repair power lines.

Evergreen Road will be closed from 7:30am-4:30pm, just beyond the Evergreen Lodge resort. There will still be access to Evergreen Lodge for all customers and staff. Mather Road is open to Hetch Hetchy as an alternate route for those who wish to visit the park. The work is only anticipated to take one day.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 