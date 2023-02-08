Power Line Repairs Will Close Evergreen Road

Repairing Evergreen Road View Photo

Groveland, CA — A road outside of Groveland will be closed on Thursday so that Hetch Hetchy Water and Power can repair power lines.

Evergreen Road will be closed from 7:30am-4:30pm, just beyond the Evergreen Lodge resort. There will still be access to Evergreen Lodge for all customers and staff. Mather Road is open to Hetch Hetchy as an alternate route for those who wish to visit the park. The work is only anticipated to take one day.