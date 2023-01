Mariposa County Govt Announcement View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Due to icy roadways, Mariposa County reports that all county government offices will be closed until 10am this morning.

The move was made out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile, government offices, and all schools, in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are running on schedule. Also of note, PG&E reports that there are no power outages in the region this morning.