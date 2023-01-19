Partly Cloudy
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Union Hill Road Closed For Storm Work

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government

Tuolumne County Government

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County road crews are doing storm-related work on Union Hill Road, near the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road.

Union Hill Road is completely closed until at least Friday. Crews are pumping some of the water out that has been creeping up near the roadway edge. It is a proactive step to help ensure the area is ready for any future storms that could be on the horizon in the next week or so.

Parrotts Ferry Road remains open. Homes and businesses on Union Hill Road can still be accessed via via Shaws Flat Road.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 