Union Hill Road Closed For Storm Work

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County road crews are doing storm-related work on Union Hill Road, near the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road.

Union Hill Road is completely closed until at least Friday. Crews are pumping some of the water out that has been creeping up near the roadway edge. It is a proactive step to help ensure the area is ready for any future storms that could be on the horizon in the next week or so.

Parrotts Ferry Road remains open. Homes and businesses on Union Hill Road can still be accessed via via Shaws Flat Road.