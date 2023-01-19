Thursday School Delays: No Significant New Power Outages

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to some icy roads in parts of the Mother Lode, there are some school delays this morning.

Click here to view the latest list. It will be updated if new information is relayed by school leaders.

There were hundreds of PG&E customers without power in the region earlier in the week, and most of those incidents have now been restored. There were no significant new outages last night when light rain and higher elevation snow passed through the area.

There are only five customers without power this morning near Murphys, and a pair of single-customer outages near Arnold and the Calaveras/Alpine county line.

Dry conditions are now anticipated over the next week.