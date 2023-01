Emergency Road Closure In Murphys View Photo

Murphys, CA — There is a road closure that will disrupt traffic in downtown Murphys until about 4pm.

The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that a tree needs to urgently be removed at 457 Main Street. Because of the activity, Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Church Street and Algiers Street. A marked detour is set up around the downtown area. Be prepared for a minor traffic delay.