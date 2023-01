Pair Of Tree Hazards On Lyons Street In Sonora

Lyons Street At Hope Street View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is advising travelers to avoid Lyons Street this morning.

A tree has fallen at the intersection of Lyons Street and Hope Lane, completely blocking the roadway.

A little bit further down, a tree is partially blocking Lyons Street at Lyons Bald Mountain Road. The Sonora Fire Department has been requested to assist with both incidents. Be prepared for activity in the area.