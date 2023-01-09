Driver Escapes Injury In Weather Related Crash

San Andreas, CA– A driver had a close call this morning while driving to work on Camanche Parkway, narrowly avoiding potential serious injury in a weather-related crash. According to the San Andreas CHP office, the driver saw a tree blocking the road after turning on his high beams and at the last second was able to lie across the passenger seat as his vehicle collided with the tree.

The CHP is using this incident to remind the public to slow down and be extra cautious during adverse weather conditions and to make sure to reduce speed and don’t drive faster than your headlights can see.