Caltrans Advises Against Traveling During Upcoming Storm

Sonora, CA– Caltrans has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travel as much as possible this weekend and into early next week due to an incoming atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather, including heavy rain and mountain snow, flooding concerns, rising rivers, possible mainstem river flooding, continued wet conditions, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions, rapidly developing roadway and urban flooding, potential rock/mudslides in the foothills, and snow levels starting at around 4,000-5,500 feet.

Caltrans advises those who must travel to be prepared for winter driving conditions and to follow safety precautions such as carrying chains, winterizing vehicles, packing emergency kits, reducing speed and following at a safe distance, inspecting wipers and headlights, inflating tires to the correct pressure, checking the tread, and heeding flood warnings and road closures. In the event of a power outage, traffic signals may malfunction and motorists should treat flashing red lights as an all-way stop and treat every intersection as a stop sign, following the directions of emergency personnel. Caltrans also reminds drivers to watch out for bicyclists and pedestrians.