6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Northern California

Northern CA Earthquake View Photo

Ferndale, CA — There was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake this morning that shook parts of Northern California.

It struck at an epicenter just outside of Ferndale at around 2:30am, in Humboldt County. There are reports of 70,000 electric customers without power in that area, damaged homes, and roads, according to officials. Assessment will continue throughout this morning.

