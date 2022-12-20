Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Northern California

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Northern CA Earthquake

Northern CA Earthquake

Photo Icon View Photo

Ferndale, CA — There was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake this morning that shook parts of Northern California.

It struck at an epicenter just outside of Ferndale at around 2:30am, in Humboldt County. There are reports of 70,000 electric customers without power in that area, damaged homes, and roads, according to officials. Assessment will continue throughout this morning.

Associated Press coverage of the quake can be found in the myMotherLode.com state news section.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 