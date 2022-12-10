Wicked Weather Has Tuolumne County Offering Sandbags

Sandbags for flooding View Photo

Sonora, CA — As a storm system blows through the region, Sonora Police want the public to be prepared for any problems it may bring.

Regarding driving in wet conditions, SPD advises:

Turn on your headlights to see and be seen.

Maintain a safe distance.

Do not drive through flooded areas.

If you start sliding on snow or ice, slowly take your foot off the gas pedal and steer in the direction you wish to travel. Do not lock your brakes. Pump the brakes if needed.

Avoid in-car distractions while driving.

Carry tire chains/cables in your vehicle.

As earlier reported here, just as PG&E is prepared for possible power outages, so should the public. Related to driving, the SPD gives these tips:

Do not attempt to move or drive over downed power lines.

Contact 911 if you locate downed power lines and stay clear of the area.

For those who may need sandbags, they can be found at these locations in Tuolumne County:

Columbia Airport – 10723 Airport Rd.

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch St.

Jamestown – 18188 7th Ave.

Big Oak Flat / Groveland – 11240 Wards Ferry Rd.