PG&E Urges Customers to Plan For Potential Outages

Sonora, CA – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is preparing for potential power outages and encourages customers to do the same.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Sierra Nevada, above 3,500 feet, from 4 a.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Monday, as earlier reported here. According to PG&E meteorologists, the system could bring rain, gusty winds, heavy snow, and the possibility of thunderstorms. That has the company preparing an all-hands-on-deck response as the wicked weather could result in trees, limbs and other debris falling onto powerlines, damaging equipment, and interrupting electric service. Additionally, the utility has activated its companywide Emergency Operations Center to allocate crews, materials and other resources for restoration efforts across its service area. In addition, PG&E operations emergency centers will be activated in impacted areas to assist customers.

“We are actively tracking the weather around the clock and supporting our local Electric Operations crews, who are at the ready to respond to outage activity as quickly as possible,” said Evan Duffey, a PG&E meteorologist. “We urge customers to pay close attention to the weather and keep their situational awareness high to effectively respond to weather-related emergencies, as well as having an emergency plan in place to prepare for outages.”

PG&E provided these storm safety tips:

Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on powerlines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running.

Have fresh drinking water and ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer to prevent food spoilage.

Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.

Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.