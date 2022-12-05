Cloudy
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

More Snow For The Sierra Nevada On Monday

Sponsored by:
By Mark Truppner
yosemite park snow

yosemite park snow

Photo Icon View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, has been extended until 2 PM Monday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park (outside of Yosemite Valley) on Monday from 7 AM until 7 PM.

Another round of heavy snow is expected.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate as snow levels lower to 4,000 to 5,000 feet by tonight.

Additional snow accumulations will range from ten inches to two feet above the 4,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as fifty to sixty mph. Strong winds may cause tree damage over the higher ridges. Poor visibility will be possible at times due to the blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 