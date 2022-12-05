More Snow For The Sierra Nevada On Monday

yosemite park snow View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, has been extended until 2 PM Monday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park (outside of Yosemite Valley) on Monday from 7 AM until 7 PM.

Another round of heavy snow is expected.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate as snow levels lower to 4,000 to 5,000 feet by tonight.

Additional snow accumulations will range from ten inches to two feet above the 4,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as fifty to sixty mph. Strong winds may cause tree damage over the higher ridges. Poor visibility will be possible at times due to the blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.