New Details On Federal Grant Boosting Fire Service In Tuolumne County

Jamestown Fire Protection District Fire Station View Photo

Sonora, CA — More information is now known about the $9-million FEMA SAFER grant that will boost fire protection in Tuolumne County.

Three million will be paid out over each of the next three years, as detailed here in an earlier story. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “The grant will fund a total of 19 positions and add a station in Groveland and a station at Station 56 in Soulsbyville (near the Outpost). The grant will also increase staffing at Jamestown and Station 51[in Mono Village].”

In addition, she notes that the Board of Supervisors approved funding a fully staffed station in Columbia at Tuesday’s meeting. Riggs added, “We [Tuolumne County] will have added three fully staffed stations this year. INCREDIBLE!! We more than doubled the number of county fire stations.”

Riggs also noted the help the county received from Congressman Tom McClintock's office by making phone calls to FEMA on the county's behalf. To view the entire grant application, click here.