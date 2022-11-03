First Weekend Of November Events

Proposed Gold Rush Ice Skating Park in Columbia View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned for the first weekend in November.

This Saturday, November 5th is the 22nd Soroptimist International of Calaveras County Teddy Bear Tea Carnival at Ironstone Vineyard in Murphys. The proceeds will benefit activities for Soroptimist International of Calaveras County. Reservations are required as detailed here.

Murphys Dia de Los Muertos takes place this Saturday from 11 AM through 5 PM with activities, vendors, food, drink, and a community altar in the Park. The family-friendly event welcomes everyone to Murphys Community park to see dancing, listen to musicians, enjoy the El Catrin/La Catrina and the Los Nino pageants during the day. The day traces its roots back to the indigenous cultures of Mexico, Latin America, and Europe and has become intertwined with the Catholic observance of All Saints Day. The event will end with a blessing of the items left on the community altar at around 5:15 PM as detailed here.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Chicken Ranch Tribal Council is excited to announce the opening of the Columbia “Ice” Skating Park on November 5. Enjoy skating through the holidays on an outdoor 70ft x 40ft synthetic ice rink located one-half mile east of Columbia State Historic Park. For all of the details go here.

The Sonora Fire Department invites you to the oldest continuous event in California. The 162nd annual Fire Fighters Ball will take place this Saturday inside the Sonora Opera Hall beginning at 5 PM. Luau attire is encouraged and there will be dinner and dancing with a no-host bar. Ticket details are here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden this Saturday, November 5th, from 10 AM to 1 PM. This will be “Family Day in the Garden”, featuring free crafts for all ages, including Holiday swags, nature ornaments & Christmas Cards ad detailed in the event listing here.

The League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will hold an open-to-the-public General Meeting at 10:00 AM on Saturday. The featured speaker will be Cassandra Jenecke, Tuolumne County District Attorney. She will talk about her job priorities, particularly elder abuse and violence toward women, and answer our questions about being a criminal prosecutor. Details are in the event listing here.

Country Cowboy Church presents a community tri-tip dinner/auction fundraiser on Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds with 100% of proceeds to be split between Horses of Warriors in Jamestown, first responders and their families, and to help build a classroom for a small village in Kenya. Advance ticket sales only, call (209) 588-1056 for tickets or questions.

The Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society will host an open-to-the-public Tailgate Rock Swap & Sale this Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM at their Clubhouse. Items for sale include rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry, gifts and more. Details are in the event listing here.

Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe presents “Deathtrap,” written by Ira Levin and directed by Cyndie Klorer, at The Metropolitan in San Andreas. Details are here.

The Aronos Club is hosting its Annual Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday and Sunday. Find treasures you never knew you needed. Details are in the event listing here.

The monthly pancake breakfasts have returned to the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall in downtown Sonora. The doors will be open from 8 AM to 11 AM on Sunday as detailed here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and the list of local theatres is here.