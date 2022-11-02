Emergency Tree Work Will Close Roadways In Tuolumne County

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two roadways in Twain Harte and one in Sonora due to tree work.

Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting emergency tree removal in both communities at the end of this week and the beginning of next week. County officials detailed, “Detours will be in place, and flaggers will be posted around the work areas to guide pedestrians and assist residents in and out of driveways.”

The hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., resulting in these full road closures provided by public works:

November 3, 2022 – 23380 Tanager Drive, Twain Harte

November 7, 2022 – Fallen Leaf Lane, Twain Harte

November 8, 2022 – 20551 Gopher Drive, Sonora

Drivers are asked to obey all personnel and signage directions while remembering to slow down and use caution near the cone zones. Questions regarding the tree removal work can be directed to the Tuolumne County Public Works Department at 209.533.5601.