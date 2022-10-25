Earthquake Near San Jose Felt In Mother Lode

US Geological Survey map of the earthquakes intensity View Photo

Sonora, CA – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked the San Jose area of California could be felt in the Mother Lode this morning.

Clarke Broadcasting got reports of the ground shaking and items falling off shelves in the Arnold area of Calaveras County. The U.S. Geological Survey is also reporting several aftershocks, one of which reached 3.1 magnitude.

The epicenter was about 12 miles outside of San Jose, east of Seven Trees, between Smith and San Felipe creeks. There is no information regarding any damage at this time. An update will be passed along as soon as more information becomes available.