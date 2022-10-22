DUI Suspected In Soulsbyville Crash Early Friday Morning

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

East Sonora, CA – A head-on crash in Soulsbyville early Friday morning resulted in one of the drivers being arrested for drunk driving.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. yesterday on Tuolumne Road west of Soulsbyville Road. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Savannah Chroman of Sonora was driving her 2007 Toyota Camry eastbound on Tuolumne Road when she allowed the sedan to cross into the oncoming traffic lane, directly into the path of 40-year-old Jose Guzman of Tuolumne in a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup.

“Guzman observed the Toyota swerving towards his vehicle and slowed the truck to nearly a stop before Chroman’s car struck the left front of the pickup. After the impact, Chroman became entangled within the wreckage of her vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel, detailed CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado. He added, “Chroman exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Due to her injuries, Chroman was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.