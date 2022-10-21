Major Injury Crash On Highway 108 Leads To DUI Arrest

Confidence, CA — Officials are releasing details about a crash that occurred late Thursday evening in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that the driver of a 2004 Chrysler was arrested following a rollover crash on Highway 108 in the Confidence area.

31-year-old Kellye Asseng of Modesto was traveling eastbound near Confidence Road when her vehicle went off the highway edge and overturned. She and a passenger, 20-year-old Kyla Sartin of Riverbank, suffered minor injuries. Another passenger, 21-year-old Marrisa Walker of Modesto, sustained “major injuries” to her hand and was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

The CHP reports that Asseng was exhibiting “signs of being under the influence of alcohol” and was arrested for felony DUI causing injuries.