California Has Driest Three-Year Period On Record

New Melones - archive photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Department of Water Resources reports that the past three years, from 2020-22, are collectively the driest on state record.

The previous three-year record was from 2013-15.

October is the official start of a “new water year,” as observed by state officials. In October of 2021, California experienced some of the highest single-day rainfall totals ever, followed by a dry November, and then record snowfall in parts of the Sierra in December. The period from January to March was then the driest on record in at least a century.

Department of Water Resources Director, Karla Nemeth, says the state is preparing for the potential of another dry year, and anticipates, “extreme swings from wet and dry conditions will continue.”

Statewide reservoir storage is currently at 69 percent of the average for this time of year.