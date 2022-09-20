HWY 108 Sonora Pass Reopened To Traffic

Sonora Pass Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Travelers can once again drive over Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

Caltrans closed the pass on Sunday due to snowfall from the stormy weather that recently blew through the region. Caltrans spokesperson Bob Highfill detailed, “Our Maintenance Superintendent in the area says a couple of inches of snow fell and crews dealt with some icing issues above 8,500 feet. As for debris, some tree limbs and fallen rocks were removed.”

The closure was from 26 miles east of Strawberry in the Kennedy Meadows area of Tuolumne County. The roadway was reopened at 10 a.m. today at Kennedy Meadows.

Caltrans noted that crews cleared the snow and debris quickly, allowing for the roadway to reopen. To check road conditions at any time, go to mymotherlode.com and select traffic.