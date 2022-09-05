100 Percent Containment On Woods Fire

Woods Fire Earlier Stockton Street Closure photo by Sabrina Biehl View Photo

Sonora, CA — Progress was made over the weekend to reach full containment on the Woods Fire in Sonora.

It ignited this past Thursday evening in the Camp Hope area. The cause is still under investigation, according to CAL Fire. The firefighters were able to build the final containment lines during the triple-digit temperatures. Stockton Road has also reopened near the fire area. All of the evacuation orders were also lifted. One structure was completely destroyed by the fire, and a second structure suffered damage.

Also of note, the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that full containment was also reached on the 73 acre Tower Fire on Rock Creek Road in Calaveras County, situated outside of Milton. It ignited on Friday afternoon. No structures were damaged.