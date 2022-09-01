Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Thursday

Sacramento, CA — The California Independent System Operator says conservation measures are again needed this afternoon and evening to help ensure there are no issues with the state’s electrical grid due to a projected increase in demand.

All Californians are asked to conserve energy from 4-9pm, a period of typical high electricity use due to air conditioners and appliances running by people coming home after work. After 4pm today, Californians are requested to set thermostats to 78 degrees or above, turn off unnecessary lights, refrain from using major appliances, and avoid charging electric vehicles.

The ISO reports that reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during tight supply conditions and prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

Tips before a Flex Alert:

-Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

-Use major appliances:

-Washer and dryer

-Dishwasher

-Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

-Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows