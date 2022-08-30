California ISO To Keep Close Eye On Electrical Grid During Heat Wave

Sacramento, CA — Officials are still reviewing whether a statewide flex alert may be needed over the coming days.

The California Independent System Operator has issued an order restricting electrical grid maintenance operations between August 31 through September 6 to help ensure that all generators and transmission lines remain online.

The Independent System Operator has not issued a call for voluntary conservation of electricity yet, but stressed that it will be monitoring the weather through the weekend. The most recent statewide call for voluntary conservation was on August 17. Triple-digit temperatures are on tap for much of the state, including the Mother Lode, through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

If a Flex Alert is called, Californians will be asked to reduce electricity use, especially major appliances, during the afternoon and early evening hours. Flex Alerts are designed to avoid blackouts.