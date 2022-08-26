Dodge Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Totals 1.8 Acres

Helicopter takes water from Pinecrest Lake Thursday to fight Dodge Fire - photo by Merv Cancio View Photo

Pinecrest, CA — All of the control lines built by firefighters successfully held overnight on the Dodge Fire that was located yesterday in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Forest Service spokesperson Benjamin Cossel says the total updated acreage is 1.8 acres, when taking into account five total spots on the fire.

Cossel adds, “We have crews on scene but have reduced the total number of resources actively working the fire.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was located yesterday afternoon near Crabtree Road and Dodge Ridge Road. No structures were damaged.

Air resources were dispatched yesterday afternoon and were released early in the evening hours.

Click here to view a story from Thursday.