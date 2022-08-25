Update: Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Near Pinecrest

Two fires on the Stanislaus National Forest in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County View Photos

Update at 4:45 p.m.: One fire that then ignited another is producing two plumes of smoke in the skies east of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest. Fire officials report that both blazes are about a quarter acre in size. The flames broke out along Dodge Ridge Road near Crabtree Road and are moving at a slow rate of spread with no structures threatened. Additionally, they add that the fires are on rough terrain and cannot be easily reached on foot. Aircraft have been dropping retardant and water on the blazes.

Update at 4:25 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest fire officials have called in additional CAL Fire resources to help battle a blaze east of Pinecrest Lake. The flames broke out along Dodge Ridge Road near Crabtree Road east of Pinecrest Lake in Tuolumne County. There is still no word regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened.

Update at 4 p.m.: There appear to be two plumes of smoke now in the skies over the Pinecrest area in the Stanislaus National Forest, as can be seen in the image box picture. Two planes have been dropping water and retardant on the fire. The flames broke out along Dodge Ridge Road near Crabtree Road east of Pinecrest Lake in Tuolumne County. There is still no word regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened.

Original post at 3:25 p.m.: Pinecrest, CA — A plume of smoke can be seen rising to the east of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest this afternoon.

CAL Fire engine crews and a dozer have been called to assist with a vegetation fire on Dodge Ridge Road near Crabtree Road in Tuolumne County. There are currently no details on the fire’s activity or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.