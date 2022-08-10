Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station

Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District.

Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the importance of funding a new fire station in Amador County, especially given the recent Electra Fire and the destructive Butte Fire. These resources will help the Amador Fire Protection District effectively combat future blazes.”

The Electra Fire ignited last month and burned 4,478 acres in Amador and Calaveras counties. The Butte Fire in 2015 burned 70,868 acres throughout the two-county area.

Bigelow reports that the Amador Fire Protection District provides emergency medical services and fire protection to an area covering 491 square miles. Approximately 75% of people live in areas considered to be of very high risk, and the region often has to rely on mutual assistance from surrounding counties during a wildfire. The district has 35 paid and 15 volunteer personnel.

The funding was secured with the help of Assemblyman Ken Cooley of Sacramento County.