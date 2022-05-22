Clear
Traffic Delays On Highway 108 In Jamestown Due To Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA — Be prepared for a delay if traveling on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area.

The CHP reports that a handful of vehicles were involved in a crash during the 11 o’clock hour this morning (Sunday) on Highway 108 between Main Street and 5th Avenue. One of the vehicles was a semi-truck that is leaking fluid onto the highway. The CHP has closed the highway and set up a detour around the crash site. Travel with caution and be prepared for a notable delay. It is not immediately clear how long the highway closure will last.

  Traffic Alert