Valley Springs Couple Caught With Large Amount Of Meth

Amador County, CA – A Valley Springs couple was arrested in Amador County with over 330 grams of meth and two firearms.

An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling near China Graveyard Road in the Jackson area Thursday just before 11 p.m. The driver, Howard Barron, and his wife, Shellra Barron, were searched and a loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found concealed in her pocket. Their vehicle was also searched, and more than 165 grams of suspected methamphetamine were uncovered.

The Amador County Combined Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (ACCNET) was notified and, along with Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies, the couple’s home was also searched. An additional 171 grams of suspected methamphetamine was discovered, along with digital scales, packaging materials, and another firearm.

The pair were arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.