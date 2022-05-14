Teachers of the Year in Calaveras County for 2022

The 2022 Teachers of the Year shown here left to right: Shari Pargett (Calaveras Unified School District), Tobie Doyle (Vallecito Union School District), Justin Miller (Mark Twain Union Elementary School District), Kayle Hamilton (Calaveras County Office of Education), and Timothy Randall-Not Pictured (Bret Harte Union High School District). View Photo

Murphys, CA – A special note of recognition for teachers in Calaveras County.

Every year, each school district nominates a teacher for this special honor. Then one is selected by their school districts and peers. The annual event is sponsored by the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club.

Calaveras County Office of Education spokesperson Debbie Strand outlined some key factors in selecting the teachers, “First and foremost, because they have shown outstanding dedication to their students and their craft.”

