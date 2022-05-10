Helping Shape Angels Camp’s Climate Action Plan

Angels Camp, CA – Angels Camp residents are being asked for feedback regarding the city’s climate action plan.

The city is in the process of developing its first Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan (GHGRP). That will be the topic on Thursday (5/12) at an open house at the firehouse located at 1404 Vallecito Road/Highway 4 bypass in Angels Camp. It will include a brief overview of possible climate change and different directions the city could take. The meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, city staff will be on hand to answer audience questions. Those that want to attend virtually can join the meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83721763951

The survey outlines draft measures that the city is considering including in the GHGRP. These measures are separated by sector: energy, transportation, solid waste, water and wastewater, wildfire, and carbon sequestration. Further information on those subjects can be found here. Citizens are asked to provide feedback on as many or as few measures as they want.

There are two online surveys that can be taken online. The short version can be found here. For a longer, more detailed full version, click here. Also available is a pre-recorded presentation about the GHGRP for further background on the issue. The surveys will close on Monday, May 16th.