Just In Time For The Start Of Fire Season

Columbia College Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – With the prediction of a possible busy fire season, Columbia College announced the graduation of its fire academy students just in time for the start of fire season.

Last Thursday (4/28), 33 students earned graduation and Certificates of Completion from the Fire Technology Program. Certificates are awarded upon students’ successful completion of academic and manipulative training mandated for California Firefighter 1 & 2 Certification. Before applying for the state certification, students must complete six months of full-time or a year of part-time field experience before applying for the state certification.

“Some graduates will apply for or continue with reserve, intern, and volunteer positions at local fire departments that they’ve held since entering the academy,” said Chief Shane Warner, Columbia College Fire Technology Program Coordinator/Instructor. Instructor Andy Van Hoogmoed added, “Some students have already completed the standard application process for seasonal employment with CAL Fire, the Forest Service, and local fire agencies.”

Chief Warner also noted that students completed an intense 16 weeks of rigorous training designed to help serious candidates meet the requirements for careers as professional firefighters. That included more than 576 hours of academic and manipulative training.