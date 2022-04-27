Yonder Yosemite Approved By Supervisors

Yonder Yosemite Artist Rendering View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved plans this afternoon for a resort project on Highway 120 in Big Oak Flat.

We reported earlier that the Yonder Yosemite project will include 175 guest suites, a lodge, market, pool, bar, event area, and on-site employee housing. It will be spread over 30 acres off Highway 120 in the area referred to by many locals as “the scar.”

The project, including the mitigated negative declaration environmental document, was endorsed earlier this year by the Tuolumne County Planning Commission, but it was appealed by a group called “Friends of the Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake and Yosemite Big Oak Flat Corridor.” They brought up concerns related to things like traffic, water and fire.

The Supervisors reviewed the project for several hours this afternoon, and shortly before five o’clock, voted 5-0, to allow it to proceed forward, with some stipulations added to the original proposal.