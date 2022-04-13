Tuolumne County Schools Annual Education Report Released

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Schools Annual Education Report 2021-22 is going to be officially presented at the April 11th Tuolumne County Board of Education Board meeting. The online version is online for the public to view and can be found here.

This years report highlights how the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools provide expanded educational opportunities in STEM, increased Foster Youth and Homeless Youth services, and created mental health support for all youth in Tuolumne County. Cathy A. Parker, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools explains in the report.

“Thank you for taking the time to learn more about schools in Tuolumne County It has been a challenging two years with our community rising to meet the pandemic’s many obstacles. Despite these challenges we continued to provide safe and supportive schools while developing much-needed student mental health programs increasing access to technology and supporting the development of career technical education opportunities”