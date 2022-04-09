Dinner Raises Over 10K To Benefit Schools

Calaveras County Deputy Sheriff's Association dinner dance fundraise View Photos

San Andreas, CA – A prized nickel-plated double-barreled shotgun was one of the highest selling items at a dinner and dance fundraiser where the money goes to schools and youth activities.

The Calaveras County Deputy Sheriff’s Association held its annual dinner and dance fundraiser last Saturday at the San Andreas Town Hall. More than 300 tickets were sold for the event, and with the official tally completed, over $14,000 was raised. President Rudi Leon details how the money will be spent, “We help buy sports equipment for kids, we do scholarships for high school students, and we also buy Christmas gifts for some children.”

The hall was packed, and even Sheriff Rick DiBasilio was on hand to enjoy the festivities. Raffle tickets were also sold for items ranging from wine kits to doggie baskets. There was a real auctioneer for special items, including a key from the old county jail, a green ceramic frog with the sheriff’s badge on it, and several guns.