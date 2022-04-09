SUV Pulling Trailer Full Of Stolen Goods, Two Arrested

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A caller alerted the CHP to an SUV on Highway 108 last week piled high with heating and air conditioning supplies, and was worried that those items may have been stolen.

A Be-on-the-Lookout bulletin was put out for the white Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers spotted it westbound near Green Springs Road. A traffic stop was made. Inside were the driver, 33-year-old Abel Arellano Jr. of Crows Landing, and his passenger, 40-year-old Johnathan Little of Modesto.

After further investigation, it was determined that not only were the items loaded on the trailer stolen, but so was the trailer, and all from the same local business. Little was also found to have drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine on him.

Both were arrested on theft-related charges, with Little having the added charge of drug possession. Each was placed on a $20,000 bail.