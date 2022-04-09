Two Road Projects To Slow Traffic In Calaveras County

Flaggers dircecting traffic View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Travelers in two areas of Calaveras can expect long traffic delays at times from two road projects.

Calaveras County Public Works reports that work has already begun on the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project in the Copperopolis area. Major earthwork and occasional night trucking activities will begin next week from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road.

Public Works officials add that there will be increased truck traffic between Copperopolis and the project staging area, just south of Pool Station Road. This work will be on weekdays and is expected to last through mid-June.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the Wagon Trail Realignment Project information line at 209-222-4862 or info@WagonTrailProject.com.

Road crews will also start improvement work on the Fricot City Road Repair Project on Monday (4/11) and it will continue until the end of the month. The county has hired T & S West, Inc. out of Stockton for the job. Construction activity will run on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will be making the repairs on the roadway, between Rite of Passage and Calaveritas Road. Flaggers, along with a pilot car, will be directing one-way traffic. Questions related to this project can be directed to the county at (209) 754-6401.

Motorists can expect traffic delays in those areas, sometimes up to 15 minutes.