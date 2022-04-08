Update: One Person Flown From HWY 12 Motorcycle Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 3:35 p.m.: The wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again.

Update at 3:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that the motorcycle rider was flown from the scene after suffering major injuries. Officers remain on the scene investigating the crash as a tow crew removes the wreckage. Traffic is moving, but slowly, so motorists may want to find an alternative route if possible.

Original post at 14:55 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on Highway 12 that has traffic backed up in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The collision happened after 2 p.m. in front of the Kwik Serve Gas Station and the Lime Creek Road intersection, causing a backup of traffic in both directions on the highway. An air ambulance has been called to the scene but no details on injuries have been released.