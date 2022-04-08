Calaveras County Will Vote On New Planning Director

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will vote on hiring a replacement for Peter Maurer, who retired last May.

At Tuesday’s board meeting the supervisors will vote on hiring Gabriel Elliott, effective April 12, as the new Director of Planning. His annual salary would be just over $140,000, plus benefits. He would also receive a $10,000 moving allowance. The county reports that Elliot has 25 years of planning and management experience, most recently working as a community and economic development consultant. He attended Texas A&M University, where he received a BA in Journalism and a Master’s in Urban & Regional Planning.

In addition, on Tuesday, the board will vote on approving a countywide telecommuting policy, declaring April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month, and declaring this as Alcohol Awareness Month. The meeting starts at 9am at the Government Center in San Andreas.

You can find the full agenda by clicking here.