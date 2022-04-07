Calaveras County Traffic Delays

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Travelers will face delays in Calaveras County on two roadways connecting San Andreas to Mountain Ranch and Rail Road Flat.

Calaveras County Public Works will restrict traffic to one lane on Mountain Ranch Road and Railroad Flat Road on Thursday (April 7) for pavement assessment activities. The work will get underway at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

One span is on Mountain Ranch Road between Calaveritas Road in San Andreas and Railroad Flat Road past Mountain Ranch. The other is Railroad Flat Road, from Mountain Ranch Road to north of Prussian Hill Road in Rail Road Flat.

Motorists will have advance warning signage, along with flaggers and pilot cars directing drivers, who are asked to slow down in the cone zone. Questions or concerns can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.