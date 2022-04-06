TUD Paving Work In Sonora

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Sonora, CA: Motorists can expect to face short delays tomorrow and one day next week due to paving work in Sonora.

The Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has contracted with KW Emerson, Inc. of San Andreas, to finalize paving repairs on various streets in Sonora. The work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The contractor relayed that the work will include paving back trenches from previously installed water and sewer lines forcing one-way traffic with up to ten-minute delays.

The work is scheduled for Thursday (4/07), crews will do patch paving work on Hope Lane from East Jackson Street to Summit Ave and Summit Ave about 500 feet west of Hope Lane. Then on Monday (4/11), along Fairview Lane, approaching the intersection of West Stockton Street.

Travelers are asked to observe all signage and flaggers while slowing down in the cone zone.