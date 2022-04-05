Mountain Lion Sighting In Phoenix Lake Area

Phoenix Lake, CA – Hearing the motion alarm on his home security system go off, a Phoenix Lake resident was surprised by what he saw on the camera – a large mountain lion.

The property is located on Midland Drive near Sommette Drive, off Phoenix Lake Road southwest of the reservoir. The big cat strolled from the front of the house to the back before heading down a hill at a residence. The video in the image box was taken at 6:37 this morning, showing the cougar in no particular hurry.

After seeing the unannounced visitor on camera, the resident wanted to alert the public to the cougars present. For safety reasons, he contacted Clarke Broadcasting to get the word out to his neighbors. Worried for his dog’s and own safety, the property owner made sure to stay indoors for a while. For information on living with wildlife and how to protect yourself and property, as well as how to report an incident, click here.