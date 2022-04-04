Traffic Advisory For Phoenix Lake Road

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District(TUD) will be replacing a 8-inch water mainline on Phoenix Lake Road, with work starting on Tuesday as part of its Scenic View Water Distribution Improvement Project. The work will be focusing on Phoenix Lake Road between Meadow Brook Drive and Resort Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers are advised to exercise caution with traffic control and flaggers staged at the project location. Motorists can expect 15-25 minute delays depending on the time of day and will be asked to follow a pilot car. if possible, alternative routes are encouraged.

The goals of this project will be to increase the water flow capacity and efficiency in the Scenic View distribution, reducing water quality problems and reduce the number of after hour calls from field staff. Phase 1 of this project was 2,200 linear feet of 8-inch water mainline that was installed along with five new hydrants on Upper Hill View Drive in Sonora. The next phases of this project involve 2,200 linear feet of 8-inch C900 water mainline and four new hydrants on meadow Brook Drive and 1,800 linear feet of 8 inch C900 mainline and two hydrants on Midland Drive.

TUD General Manager Don Perkins notes that

“TUD has a responsibility and commitment to address aging facilities, reduce water loss and

improve efficiencies. When this project is finally completed, the District will reduce its number of

water treatment plants by two and eliminate poor water tanks from service. Furthermore, it will

reduce future costs associated with operations and maintenance and capital costs to replace

facilities.”