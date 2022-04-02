Smoky Skies Over Yosemite Starting This Weekend

Crane Flat Burn Units map View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Smoke will be visible over Yosemite beginning this weekend as 100 acres in the Crane Flat area will be ignited.

Fire crews plan to set ablaze that acreage on Sunday (April 3) for a prescribed burn that will last through next week, weather and conditions permitting. The burn units are east of the Crane Flat Lookout Road, as shown in the image box map.

Park fire officials note that they do not anticipate any traffic delays, but smoke will be visible along Big Oak Flat Road during active ignitions. It is also expected to linger in the area for multiple days. Crews will be on the scene monitoring the progress throughout the week.