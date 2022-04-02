Checked Out A Book Lately?

Tuolumne County Public Library logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Next week is National Library Week and the theme is “Connect with Your Library,” and that can even be to return long-overdue materials.

In that spirit, Tuolumne County Public Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs. The theme also promotes getting connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources offered at libraries, as well as getting connected with media, programs, ideas, and classes.

“Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other,” shared local library officials.

Other reasons to visit libraries next week: the county is offering an amnesty for all overdue library materials and a chance to explore the virtual world using an Oculus, an online material sharing system. Visitors can also learn how to download an eBook or Audiobook on personal devices and connect with the library website, resources and databases.

In addition, the week celebrates staff, with local library officials sharing, “It is also a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.”

County libraries also hold weekly story times, adult literacy, and monthly book clubs. Click here for dates and times.