Get Your Chainsaws Ready For Forest Fuelwood

Sonora, California –Get your chainsaws and axes ready for work as this month’s Stanislaus National Forest fuelwood permits go on sale.

Forest officials are offering the permits for $25 beginning April 15th. That will get you two and a half cords. The maximum that can be chopped is ten cords per household, per season.

There are also some equipment rules for cutters. Each chainsaw must be equipped with an approved, serviceable spark arrestor. A shovel and an approved serviceable fire extinguisher must be readily available at the cutting site. Also, when hauling firewood, the number of load tags applied to the load must be clearly visible from the rear of the load.

The permits can be purchased at any of the ranger district offices or at the supervisor’s office in Sonora on Greenley Road. This year, the permits are only available in person. Click here for more rules regarding forest fuelwood gathering.