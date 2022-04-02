Traffic Alert In Valley Springs With Two Highways Impacted

The Party Pardee Bicycle Tour in Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Bicyclists are taking over several roadways in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County throughout much of the day impacting travelers.

The Party Pardee Bicycle Tour runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today with the ride taking cyclists onto Highways 12 and 26. Other roadways affected are Baldwin Street, Burson Road, Camanche Parkway South, Campo Seco Road, Daphne Street, Hartvickson Lane, Olive Orchard Road, Ospital Road, Paloma Road, Pardee Dam Road, Silver Rapids Road, Southworth Road, and Stoney Creek Road.

This year there are two routes as provided by tour organizers below:

100K Route (65 miles)

Ride the quiet country around Ione, passing Lake Camanche and Pardee Reservoir, through quiet little towns like Buena Vista, Campo Seco, and Valley Springs. The route is a challenge for most riders, with plenty of “rollers” through the green wooded foothills in all their spring glory. Hits the sweet spot in your early training! About 3500′ of climbing.

Route Profile RWGPS

50K Route (26 miles)

A scaled-down version of the 100K with less climbing and fewer miles but just as much scenery. Still a challenge for riders looking for a shorter option. About 1200′ of climbing.

Bicyclists and motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.