Fourth Annual Tuolumne County Mock Trial Competition Results

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office hosted the fourth annual Tuolumne County Mock Trial Competition recently.

The program features high school students arguing a fictional case created by the Constitutional Rights Foundation as either the prosecution or defense team. Students operate as attorneys, witnesses, a bailiff, and a clerk. This year’s case was People v. Cobey, with the defendant charged with homicide after allegedly placing a rattlesnake in the mailbox of their landlord

The Mock Trial program was created to help students acquire a working knowledge of our judicial system, develop analytical abilities and communication skills and absorb an understanding of their civic duty and responsibility as participating members of our society.

Three high schools participated in this years event. Sonora High School, Summerville High School and Tioga High School. Three trials were held during this event with the winners in Trial one being the defense and Tioga High School, Trial two had Summerville High winning as the Prosecution and Trial three saw Summerville pick up a win as the Defense giving that school the overall competition victory. The Summerville High Mock Trial team will receive the perpetual plaque and have the chance to advance to state competition which will be held virtually March 17th-March 20th 2022.