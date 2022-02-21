New Candidates Emerge In Local Election Races

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Prospective candidates for the June Primary election have until the middle of next month to file papers to run for city, county, state and federal races.

In the Sonora City Council race, the seats currently held by Colette Such and Jim Garaventa will be on the ballot. They have not yet taken out election papers, but two other prospective candidates have, Suzanne Cruz, a local business consultant, and Darren Duez, a business owner.

In Tuolumne County government, all of the incumbents have now qualified for the ballot in the races for Supervisor District Two (Ryan Campbell), Supervisor District Three (Anaiah Kirk), Superintendent of Schools (Cathy Parker), Assessor/Recorder (Kaenan Whitman), District Attorney (Cassandra Jenecke), Sheriff (Bill Pooley) and Tax Collector (Justin Birtwhistle). No challengers have emerged to this point for any of those races.

Also, no one has filed papers for the County Clerk/Auditor-Controller position currently held by Debi Bautista.

Some prospective local candidates have also taken out papers via the Tuolumne County Election’s Office for races like US Senate (Don James Grundman), US House District Five (Stephen Wozniak) and California Assembly District Five (Alexander Harold Horat).

The filing period runs through 5pm on March 11. It is then only extended to 5pm on March 16 if an incumbent chooses not to run.

There is a separate later filing period for school boards and special district races, like TUD, for the November General Election ballot.